Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,961. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.