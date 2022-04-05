Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 12.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 53,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

PRI stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

