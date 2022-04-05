Presearch Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $73.27 million and approximately $627,390.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

