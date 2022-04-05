Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$107.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$123.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.41 and a 1-year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

