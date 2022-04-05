Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

