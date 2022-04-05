PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of PPL worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

PPL opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

