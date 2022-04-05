PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter of 2022 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is executing a cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins. It is also taking steps to expand business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis Flint are expected to contribute to sales this year. The company is also committed toward returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from higher raw material and logistics costs due to supply chain disruptions. Pandemic-related disruption is another concern. The company’s high debt level also lowers its financial flexibility. A stretched valuation is another concern. The stock also underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.37 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

