Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 192444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$38.92 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)
Featured Stories
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.