Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBPB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.46. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

