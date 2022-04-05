Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

