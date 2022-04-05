Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $5.39 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $1.28 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00011704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.12 or 0.07490982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,803.89 or 0.99537161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

