Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Head to Head Contrast

Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polymet Mining and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Polymet Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polymet Mining and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polymet Mining and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -24.31 Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.58 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06

Polymet Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polymet Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Polymet Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

