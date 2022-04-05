Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

PLXS stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.