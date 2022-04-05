Piper Sandler Comments on Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

HMPT opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

