Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

