Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,672 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 116.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 118.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,195,821. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

