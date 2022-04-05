PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PTY opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

