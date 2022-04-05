PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PCQ opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

