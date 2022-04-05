Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,696.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

