PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0239 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $212,104.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

