Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $883,069.30 and $50.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.70 or 0.99838965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00286897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00355029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,084,968 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.