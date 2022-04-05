Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

