Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.02. 112,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

