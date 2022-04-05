Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PGH opened at GBX 324.36 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 224.76 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 388 ($5.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.19. The firm has a market cap of £101.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

