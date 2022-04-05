Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PGH opened at GBX 324.36 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 224.76 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 388 ($5.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.19. The firm has a market cap of £101.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97.
