Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €217.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €215.00 ($236.26) to €217.00 ($238.46) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.25.

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

