Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

