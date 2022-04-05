Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 9206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 273,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

