Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 42,192 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,192 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of FormFactor worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.20. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

