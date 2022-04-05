Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 185,515 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,515 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Outfront Media worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,428.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.