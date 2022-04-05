Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 101,207 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,207 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

