Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

