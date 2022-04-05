Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DY opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.
Several research firms have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.
Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.