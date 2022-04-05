Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

