Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Universal Electronics worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

