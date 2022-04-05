Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 41.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAA shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

