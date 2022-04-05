Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,354 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of VSE worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

