Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,478 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $19,048,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 163,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMN opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

