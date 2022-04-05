Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Itron worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.