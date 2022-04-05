Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.24. The company has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

