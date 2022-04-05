Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 431,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,967,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $3,925,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

