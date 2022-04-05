pEOS Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $177.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

