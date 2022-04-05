Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
PSFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,469,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
