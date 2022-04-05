Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PTNR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

