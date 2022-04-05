Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Parkland alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.00. 99,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.