Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $376.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $284.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

