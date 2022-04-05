Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $165.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 380,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,181. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

