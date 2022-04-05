Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,790,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $628.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.55 and a 200-day moving average of $526.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

