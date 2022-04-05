PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PAGS opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

