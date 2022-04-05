Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of OC opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

