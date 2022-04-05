Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Krista Dalton Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

