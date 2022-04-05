Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE OUST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $858.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

